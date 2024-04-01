Urban Awareness Gardens: Benefits of backyard chickens

Jason, a northern Indiana native, developed a love for food early on.

He began his journey in the culinary world at 15, working his way up from a busboy to a grill cook at The South Bend Country Club.

Inspired by his time in France, he founded Urban Awareness Gardens in downtown Indianapolis to bridge the gap between farms and tables.

Passionate about sustainability, Jason sources produce locally and forages for ingredients.

He showcases his harvest in elegantly prepared dishes at events, featuring a variety of fruits, vegetables, and herbs from his garden.

Through TV appearances and social media, he educates others on healthy living and reconnecting with nature through mindful food choices.