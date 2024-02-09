Verizon Frontline: Making the big game safe

We’re diving into the planning and coordination necessary to ensure the safety of the Super Bowl event.

With a focus on Super Bowl safety and the impactful role of technology, public safety, and tech experts will discuss the vital importance of communication and coordination during large-scale events.

In collaboration with public safety agencies for over two years, Verizon Frontline has been diligently preparing to provide the necessary network and technology support to keep Las Vegas safe during the Super Bowl, from the field to the front lines.

Live from Las Vegas, Maggie Hallbach, President of Verizon Frontline, and Carolyn Levering, Emergency Management Administrator for the City of Las Vegas Office of Emergency Management will offer viewers an inside look at the meticulous planning process behind one of the world’s biggest events.

The interview will highlight LV READY initiatives, detailing how Verizon and the City of Las Vegas upgraded network capacity and coordinated with first responders to meet their unique needs.

Want to learn more? Take a look above!