We Try It: Lazy One CHRISTMAS PAJAMAS

by: Allan Haw
Grab your naughty, naughtiest and nice elves… Tis the season to cozy up!  

Fa La La in love with matching pajamas for the whole family–furry ones included–with their high quality and ultra-cozy loungewear. 

They’re on a mission to make bedtime fun while getting a great night’s sleep with fashionable prints, snuggle-inducing fabrics, and durable designs. 

Meet your merry quota this season with:  

  • Matching Family Christmas PJs – From adorable flapjack jammies to comfy classic cabin plaids, say cheese for your IG and unwrap your morning in style. 
  • Funny Boxers – Stock their stuffings with hilarious men’s boxers featuring ridiculous puns and eye-catching graphics. 

Start a tradition the whole family can enjoy with LazyOne! For more information visit https://www.lazyone.com/ or their Amazon store.  

About 

LazyOne is home to the largest selection of matching family sleepwear for all the special moments in your life. From quality materials and craftsmanship to environmentally-conscious dyes and production policies, LazyOne makes getting a better night’s sleep fun! 

