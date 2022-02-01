Life.Style.Live!

We Try It: My Cosmetic Counter

My Cosmetic Counter is the ultimate way to shop for beauty brands and seasonal must-haves. The one-stop-shop provides a super fun experience for makeup aficionados to purchase an assortment from featured brands and fulfill all cosmetic needs. There’s always something to complement every mood and style.

Amber Hankins of “Life.Style.Live!” allowed her daughter Avery to give a few of their products a try and give a review of how she likes them. Watch the video above to hear what she thinks and to learn more about these products.

The My Cosmetic Counter online shop has two sites in one cart. Browse the featured brands, such as Sigma Beauty, and stock up on various Secret Stash items at great prices. Beauty lovers will not be able to get enough of these terrific offerings such as eyeshadow, palettes, primers, foundation, blush, highlighters, eyeliner, mascara, lipstick, brushes, lashes, and more. Whatever your cosmetic needs are, they’ve got you covered!

Enjoy bundles that are great for holiday gift-giving and don’t forget to get yourself something too!

Best of Sigma – Mini Edition

Perfect for gift giving!

Get inspired with this marvelous bundle of minis, featuring three liquid lipsticks and three eye brushes that tuck neatly inside a matching beauty bag.

Ideal for beauty lovers at any skill level, this travel-friendly set will help you feel confident, amazing, and able wherever you go!

Partnering with Miss Amazing, a national self-esteem movement led for and by girls and women with disabilities, Sigma has committed to donating a set to participants in the National Miss Amazing Summit for each set purchased.

Price: $39.99

Adored Mini Lip Set

Transform your look with this moody lip trio, featuring two satin-matte liquid lipsticks and one shimmery lip gloss.

The smooth, pigmented formulas are easy to wear alone or together for a customizable color and finish.

With these adorable minis in your kit, the possibilities are endless!

Includes:

BELLADONNA LIQUID LIPSTICK – Opaque merlot

SUEDE LIQUID LIPSTICK – Deep rose taupe

PASSIONATE LIP GLOSS – Deep maroon shimmer

Price: $25

Chroma Glow Shimmer & Highlight

Get lit in six multifaceted powder highlighters for the face, eyes, and body with colors from sweet to daring for a glow that will always impress.

Shades Available:

Peaceful – Subtle-sweet, peach pink

Ambrosia – Light, pop-princess pink

Zeal – Aqua-purple duo-chrome

Bedazzle – Bold, warm peach sizzle

Lush – Searing-hot pink

Felicity – Cool, crystal lavender

Price: $39

Cinderella Eyeshadow Palette

All your beauty dreams will come true with this limited-edition eyeshadow palette, featuring 14 dazzling hues in matte, shimmer and metallic finishes.

Each gorgeous shade was inspired by your favorite characters, songs, and moments from Disney’s beloved classic, Cinderella.

With a matching dual-ended brush included, you’ll create looks that are absolutely magical!

Price: $49

F80 Flat Kabuki Brush

An Allure Best of Beauty Winner!

The award-winning F80 Flat Kabuki features a flat top brush head with very soft and dense fibers.

Made with exclusive Sigmax fibers, this brush provides a flawless, high definition finish with liquid or cream foundation without any product absorption.

An industry icon, this #1 best-selling foundation brush provides a buildable, airbrushed foundation finish.

Price: $25

Liquid Pen Eyeliner

Get Wicked with Sigma’s long-lasting liquid liner in a satin-finish and felt tip applicator.

Amp up your look with a deeply saturated swipe of this intense black marker.

Define the eyes in one swipe.

Price: $19

About My Cosmetic Counter:

My Cosmetic Counter is the online cosmetic shop for all beauty needs, featuring favorite brands and cult must-haves. It’s makeup you love, from our store to your door! Follow them on Instagram @mycosmeticcounter.

For more information visit, mycosmeticcounter.com.