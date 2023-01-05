Life.Style.Live!

What to do when your heating stops working

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Complete Comfort has you covered if your heating stops working! Marketing Manager Brittany Katterjohn and HVAC Specialist Jackson Davis from Complete Comfort joined us today.

Here is the four-step process when your heating stops working:

  • Step 1: Check at the Power Source 
  • Step 2: Check the Filter 
  • Step 3: Reset 
  • Step 4: Contact a Professional 

The best way to fix heating problems is to prevent them with a bi-annual tune up. This allows a certified technician to clean, inspect, and test the system, allowing you to learn about potential problems before they become serious issues. 

Complete Comfort’s number one value that influences everything they do is servanthood. If they can help you help yourself first, then they will. The Complete Comfort phones are always open for questions related to plumbing and HVAC. 

Special Offer: Please visit their website here or call their office at (317) 480-1414 to book your $69 Safety Inspection and Tune-Up (regularly $130). 

For more information click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY COMPLETE COMFORT.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

What to do when your heat stops working

Life.Style.Live! /

Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene

National /

AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game

Sports /

Authorities seek serial arsonists in Lafayette

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.