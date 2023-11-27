Whoville Hideaway at The HC Tavern

The HC Tavern + Kitchen, an American grill in the Fishers District of Fishers, Indiana, is inviting the community for a holiday adventure like no other.

They’re introducing the “Whoville Hideaway at the HC,” a festive experience that will transport you straight into the heart of the holiday classic.

Located on the restaurant’s second-floor four-seasons patio, this enchanting hideaway brings the iconic world of The Grinch to life, complete with Grinch-themed appetizers and drinks, extravagant decorations, photo opportunities, and iconic moments from the fictional town of Whoville.

As you step inside, your heart may just grow three sizes, but rest assured, not even the Grinch himself can steal the Christmas spirit that thrives within the Whoville Hideaway.

Join them on Saturdays through Tuesdays from November 25 to December 26 (closed on December 25) starting at 4 p.m. until closing, exclusively for guests aged 21 and above.

Please note that reservations are not available for this holiday activation; it’s a first-come, first-served adventure that promises to fill your heart with holiday joy.