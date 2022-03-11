Life.Style.Live!

Wicker Works of Brownsburg offers great deals for Flower & Patio Show Sale

This weekend at Wicker Works of Brownsburg, you can shop and receive 20% off of the sale price of all in-stock furniture at the Flower and Patio Show Sale!

Tammy Hession from Wicker Works of Brownsburg joined us today to share everything you need to know about their biggest sale of the year.

Their warehouse is fully stocked with a wide variety of patio furniture; ready for you to come shop!

Everything they sell is made with Sumbrella fabric that is durable and won’t stain. You’re invited to come in, sit and try it for yourself.

Buy today, have tomorrow, or Wicker Works will store until you’re ready!

This 20% off sale is taking place all month long.

Wicker Works of Brownsburg is located at, 70 Mardale Dr Suite A, Brownsburg, IN 46112.

For more information, visit wickerworksofbrownsburg.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WICKER WORKS OF BROWNSBURG.