Life.Style.Live!

Wicker Works Tip: Why fire pits are a must-have for your outdoor space

Extend your outdoor season with a fire pit!

Tammy Hession of Wicker Works of Brownsburg joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share why their fire pits are the perfect addition to your outdoor space.

Wicker Works of Brownsburg has many styles, materials and sizes to choose from, and they’re all easy to use and versatile.

During the month of September Wicker Works is offering 30%, 40% and even 50% off of fire pit purchases!

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WICKER WORKS OF BROWNSBURG.