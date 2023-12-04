WISH-TV partnership launches 3rd annual Toys for Tots campaign

We are proud to announce that The National Bank of Indianapolis has once again joined forces with WISH-TV for the Toys for Tots campaign, marking our third consecutive year of support.

Kristen Hodge, Vice President of Nonprofit Services, joins us today to shed light on why we stand behind this initiative.

Additionally, this month, we celebrate our bank’s 30th anniversary, and Kristen will share what sets us apart from other financial institutions.

At The National Bank of Indianapolis, our commitment to the community is unwavering, and Kristen will elaborate on the importance of this support and the various ways in which our bank actively contributes.

To learn more about our involvement and the values that drive us, please visit our website at https://www.nbofi.com/.