WonderRoad returns to Garfield Park

Get ready for an exciting preview of WonderRoad Indianapolis as we welcome our guests Steve Lindecke, the Chief Operating Officer of The Elevation Group, and Justin Walker, Co-Owner of Red Frazier Bison, one of the festival’s featured food trucks.

Our discussion revolves around the main highlights of this year’s WonderRoad Indianapolis. We’ll explore the best ways for first-timers to enjoy the event weekend and discover the diverse experiences beyond music that fans can indulge in during the festival. Elevation Festivals, known for producing the Midwest’s largest contemporary music festivals, is bringing back WonderRoad Indianapolis for its second year at Garfield Park on June 17-18, 2023. This incredible music festival boasts three stages, a variety of local and international food options, arts and crafts, activities for all ages, and a vibrant artisan vendor village.

WonderRoad is presented in association with MOKB Presents, an independent concert promoter based in Indianapolis. For our out-of-town viewers, we have some exciting details to share. Weezer will headline the festival on Saturday night, with performances throughout the day by Local Natives, COIN, X Ambassadors, Lovelytheband, Beach Weather, and more.

On Sunday night, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will close the festival, following performances by Marcus King, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Tegan and Sara, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Meg Myers, and several other talented local and national acts. But that’s not all! Justin Walker from Red Frazier Bison will be treating us to a delectable on-air tasting of Bison Cheese Steak Egg Rolls—stuffed with bison meat, peppers, onions, carrots, and cheese, then deep-fried to a crispy golden brown. Just a quick zap in the microwave, and they’ll be ready to enjoy.

Stay tuned for an exclusive preview of WonderRoad Indianapolis, where music, food, and an unforgettable festival experience await.