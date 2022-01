Life.Style.Live!

Yamallama Deli prepares El Classico Sandwich, Tomato Tangerine Soup, Roasted Sweet Potato Salad

Yamallama Deli has you covered for all of your sandwich, soup, salad needs and more!

Today Robert Frye of Yamallama Deli, joined us today to prepare their Curry Cauliflower Salad, El Classico sandwich, Roasted Sweet Potato salad and Tomato Tangerine Soup.

For more information visit, yamallamadeli.com.