Zeroez: $75 off air duct cleaning

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

As May begins, everyone hopes the beautiful sunshine and fresh air stick around.

While enjoying the weather outside, Brad from Zerorez is here to teach how to bring that spring-fresh feeling inside our homes with help from his cleaning team.

When the weather’s so nice, nobody wants to stay indoors. But how can Zerorez help make our carpets, furniture, and tile feel fresh indoors?

Zerorez is offering a special deal: 3 ROOMS OF CARPET Cleaned for ONLY $129!

The first 30 people can call and book using code WISH129.

For those interested in air duct cleaning, there’s $75 off with promo code Duct75!

To take advantage of these offers, give Zerorez a call today at 317-759-9590 or book online at www.zerorezindy.com!

