Zoobilation, the largest black-tie fundraising event

Get ready to put on your black-tie attire and party with a purpose at Zoobilation, the most anticipated event hosted by the Indianapolis Zoo!

Cody Mattox, the Public Relations Specialist for the zoo, joins us on camera to give us all the exciting details. Zoobilation is not just any fundraising event; it’s the largest in the Midwest, and this year marks its 36th running. The best part? All the proceeds from this spectacular one-day event go towards the care of the zoo’s incredible array of animals, totaling nearly 1,400, and its 48,000 plants, as well as supporting their global conservation initiatives.

Get ready to indulge in a luxurious night filled with mesmerizing animals, live music, and an array of delectable food and premium beverages from the finest local restaurants, wineries, and distilleries. Zoobilation is the perfect blend of fun and philanthropy, ensuring a memorable evening for a great cause. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to support the zoo’s important mission and have a roaring good time!