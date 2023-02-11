Month of May

2023 Indianapolis 500 ticket design unveiled at hockey game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hockey and the IndyCar Series racing collided Friday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

During the second intermission of the Indy Fuel hockey game, fans got a first-hand glimpse at what the ticket for this year’s Indianapolis 500 will look like.

It features 2022 winner Marcus Ericsson, dousing himself with milk after winning the race.

“It’s a very special night to be here. Hockey is a passion of mine. I used to play hockey until I was 16. I’m a big hockey fan,” Ericsson said.

A native of Sweden turned full-time Carmel resident, Ericsson’s likeness on the ticket continues a tradition that started in 1948 when Indy 500 winner Mauri Rose appeared on the ticket.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles, said, “The cool thing I love the most about our tickets, it’s done in-house, so, from the photo that’s on it to all the creative that’s on it, it’s a group of folks who work for the Indianapolis 500 full-time and take an awful lot of pride in what they do.”

It’s been quite the ride for Ericsson as he gears up for the start of the IndyCar circuit next month. He has one goal in mind: being on next year’s ticket.

“Its a constant push to be better, it’s a very competitive series, the IndyCar series. Everyone is trying to beat everyone. You can never be pleased where your are because then you get overtaken.”

Tickets will be mailed out in March. The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 is May 28.