Indy 500 blog: Counting down to the green flag

Cannon goes off to open the gates at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 108th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing is just hours away from beginning its course around the track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway – the Indianapolis 500 is finally here.

IMS Pres. Doug Boles said in a press conference Sunday morning that with severe weather moving into central Indiana, the race might face delays.

Rain is projected to roll over Speedway around noon, 45 minutes before the green flag waves.

Boles says if lightning is spotted, fans will be asked to leave the grandstands and follow their own safety plans. Those who leave the stands will be allowed to return to the facility after the weather calms. A communications spokesperson with IMS confirmed to News 8 that fans’ tickets will be rescanned for reentry.

Boles says that the final decision will be made between 9:30 – 10 a.m.

7:20 a.m.

THE MILK HAS ARRIVED! 🏁🥛

7:15 a.m.

News 8’s Phil Sanchez and Brittany Noble checked in with a family from Columbus, Ohio, outside Gate 1 who say this is their very first Indy 500.

News 8’s Phil and Brittany talk to race fans from Columbus, Ohio, who are experiencing 500 for first time

7:07 a.m.

It looks like smooth sailing outside the IMS so far this morning. Here’s a look at the track from News 8 digital journalist Ashley Fowler.

7 a.m.

News 8’s Hanna Mordoh got to see the pace car up close and personal in the pit lane 👀

News 8′ Hanna Mordoh reporting in the Pace Car

(WISH Photos/Hanna Mordoh)

6:30 a.m.

Don’t worry, it still has an exhaust note. First ⚡️ Corvette is a hybrid, not a full EV. @TeamChevy @ChevyElectric #WISH500 pic.twitter.com/rlDxpeLPS9 — Scott Sander (@ScottJSander) May 26, 2024

6:17 a.m.

Fun fact from Storm Track 8 meteorologist Ryan Morse…

6:10 a.m.

Storm Track 8’s Marcus Bailey caught these skydivers enjoying an early morning jump over the track.

Sky divers with an early morning jump to open up the day at ⁦@IMS⁩ #daybreakraceday ⁦@WISHNews8⁩ pic.twitter.com/o4uVMGDpLF — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) May 26, 2024

6:07 a.m.

6:04 a.m.

Take a peek behind the scenes of IMS before the gates opened.

Indy 500 blog: Counting down to the green flag (WISH Photo, Hanna Mordoh)

1 / 8

6 a.m.

With the burst of a cannon, the gates have finally opened at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway! 🏁

5:55 a.m.

Lines are already forming outside of Gate 1 at IMS. News 8’s Phil Sanchez caught these folks very patiently waiting for their time to explore the Speedway. Gates open at 6 a.m.

(WISH Photo/Phil Sanchez)

5:50 a.m.

Tailgaters are out and about celebrating the Indy 500 in their own ways. News 8’s Colin Baillie heard from a few of them in the interview below.

Colin Bailey interviewing Indy 500 fan

5:30 a.m.

News 8’s Phil Sanchez and Brittany Noble heard from two Indy 500 first-timers from South Dakota.

Phil and Brittany interviewing Indy 500 first timers

