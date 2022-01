Month of May

Tony Kanaan to race in 2022 Indianapolis 500

FILE - In this July 17, 2020, file photo, driver Tony Kanaan, of Brazil, stands next to his car during qualifying for an IndyCar Series auto race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. Kanaan’s supposed farewell tour last year fizzled amid nearly empty tracks. Then he was given another chance to extend his IndyCar career, this time before fans. His first two races come this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An IndyCar legend will return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for another run at the Indianapolis 500.

Tony Kanaan will race for Chip Ganassi Racing in May with sponsorship from American Legion.

Ganassi confirmed Kanaan in a Tweet on Monday morning.

Kanaan, 47, won the 2013 Indianapolis 500. He’s been a part-time driver for the last two seasons.

“TK” also was the 2004 IndyCar series champion with Andretti Green Racing.