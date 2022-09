Crime Watch 8

1 shot and killed on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been killed in a shooting on the northwest side of Indy, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a man in his 20s was found shot multiple times near 59th and Georgetown Road, police said.

According to IMPD, the man died at the scene.

Police say witness have been talking to homicide detectives.

There is no further information at this time.