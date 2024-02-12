A cool countdown to NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis

TONIGHT

The calm of the coming night in Indianapolis is draped in partly cloudy skies, with the northeast wind subtly pressing temperatures to a low near 31°F. The city’s pulse slows in this quietude, a peaceful prelude to the week’s bustling anticipation of the NBA All-Star events.

TOMORROW

As the sun climbs, it greets a city beneath increasing clouds, a mere 10% chance of showers teasing the possibility of a late-day sprinkle. The day’s high aims for 46°F, with northeast winds mustering gusts up to 18 mph, whistling through the streets and corridors of a city in waiting.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Darkness brings a 30% chance of precipitation, likely rain before the late hours usher in partial clearings. The mercury retreats to around 30°F, while the north wind asserts itself with gusts that might peak at 22 mph, casting a cooler shadow over the city’s nocturnal repose.

TUESDAY

A mostly sunny Tuesday awaits, with the promise of a 42°F high carried on the breath of a northwest wind around 11 mph. As the NBA festivities draw near, with the Rising Stars game on Friday, the city’s weather aligns with the stars themselves, offering clear skies for the arrival of fans and athletes.

TUESDAY NIGHT

The evening’s partly cloudy skies will watch over a city at rest, with lows dipping to the upper 20s. A gentle west-northwest breeze prevails, setting a whispering backdrop to the energy and excitement brewing in the heart of the city.

8 DAY OUTLOOK

The week ahead heralds a gradual warming, with Wednesday’s mostly sunny skies pushing the high near 48°F. However, the approach of the weekend brings variability, as rain chances re-emerge Wednesday night. By the time the Dunk Contest and NBA All-Star Game take center stage on Saturday and Sunday, attendees may face a mix of rain and snow, with the weather playing its unpredictable February game. As Indianapolis prepares for the thrill of basketball’s finest, the city will don its winter coat, ready for whatever play the skies above decide to run.