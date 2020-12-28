A cool start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cool and cloudy start to the week with temperatures this morning in the lower 30s with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs today won’t budge too much with most in the mid 30s with a mostly cloudy sky. Tonight skies will start to clear with lows in the lower 20s.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 30s with a increasing clouds through the early half of the day. There could be a few light snow showers in northern Indiana late tomorrow. Rain will become widespread Wednesday with some periods of heavy rain. Highs will continue to warm to the lower 50s. Once the front passes through the state late Wednesday colder air could transition any rain to a light mix early Thursday.

Our second weather maker will arrive Friday bringing our second round of rain with highs in the mid 40s. An active weekend with highs in the lower 40s with rain Saturday transitioning to a light wintry mix Sunday.