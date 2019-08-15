A great day today; Isolated storms return this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Great start Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid-60s with a mostly sunny sky and low humidity! Temperatures will warm to the lower 80s through the afternoon. Lows Thursday night will cool to the lower to mid-60s with a clear sky.

Friday will be a mainly dry day with highs warming to the lower 80s. There could be a few isolated storms through the afternoon with western communities under risk for a stronger to a severe thunderstorm. That isolated storm risk will continue through the weekend with highs warming to the upper 80s with rising humidity. There will be plenty of dry time both Saturday and Sunday.

Next week, we have a good chance of scattered storms both Monday and Tuesday. Highs will stick in the upper 80s. We should dry out midweek with highs in the mid-80s.