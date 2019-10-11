A rainy, windy and mild day with a much cooler weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s with a few light showers for the morning commute. A better chance of showers and storms through the afternoon.

Highs will hold steady through the upper 60s to lower 70s with winds gusting at 20-30 mph. Late Friday night lows will plummet to the lower to mid-30s with showers ending overnight.

There will be big difference in temperatures this weekend. Highs Saturday will top out in the mid-50s with lots of sunshine. It’ll also be a bit breezy with winds out of the west at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will slowly rise through the lower 60s Sunday and will continue through the early half of next week.

Monday highs will warm to the mid-60s with lots of sunshine. The next chance of showers and storms arrives Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s.