After the Bell: Gas and inflation; iPhone update; used car prices lowering

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The current average gas price in Indiana is 3.80 a gallon. The national average is 3.71, which is a big exhale from the 5 bucks a gallon seen this summer.

It all plays into the current feeling on inflation. A new survey by the New York Federal Reserve shows people expect the annual inflation rate to be 5.7 percent a year from now.

People don’t see gas prices changing much in that time, but they do think food prices will keep rising into next year.

Thinking about traveling for the holidays?

Airfare will be the most expensive in five years. Fare-tracker Hopper says there’s ton of demand for flights, and airlines are running on limited capacity.

So, if you are traveling, they recommend flexibility and not traveling on the busiest day.

Apple just released it’s new iPhone operating system. You don’t even need to buy a need iPhone 14 to get it. IOS 16 is available now.

You can customize your lock screen, adding calendars or pictures. You can also edit and recall recently sent I-messages up to 15 minutes after you sent it.

Used car prices lowering

Used car prices fell four percent in August to the lowest since last September. As demand slows a bit, one expert says it’ll leave used car lots across the country with a ton of cars and prices will fall even lower.