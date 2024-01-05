7 Brew Hero to nominate ‘Hero of the Year’

As we go on the journey to celebrate the individuals who define the essence of a 7 Brew Hero, we present the Hero of the Year Timeline for 2023. Dustin Pruett joined us to share more information!

Starting on January 1, 2024, the public is invited to participate in the voting process for the Hero of the Year on the 7 Brew website: https://7brew.com/heroes/.

Voting will remain open until January 12, 2024, providing an opportunity for everyone to contribute to the selection of the ultimate hero.

The highly anticipated moment arrives on January 31, 2024, when the Hero of the Year will be officially announced.

Over the preceding 12 months, 7 Brew has identified and honored 12 remarkable heroes across the United States who have inspired and fostered kindness within their local communities.

The Hero of the Year will be awarded a grand prize of $10,000, recognizing their outstanding contributions to making the world a better place, one act of kindness at a time.