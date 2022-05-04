All Indiana

Barbara Corcoran of ‘Shark Tank’ to host free small business webinar

You know her from the hit TV show “Shark Tank.” Barbara Corcoran, real estate mogul and business investor, is well-known for her savvy business and real estate investments, and she also has a passion for helping small business owners.

As the summer season approaches, many are facing an unusual combination of factors weighing on them — continued supply chain bottlenecks; increased wholesale and raw material prices; higher shipping and supply costs; increased wages; and a tight labor market.

Corcoran is back again this year with the first of her series of free small business webinars, entitled “Business Unusual with Barbara Corcoran, presented by AT&T Business.”

Whether starting, building, running, or growing a business, Barbara has advice on what it takes to simplify operations and navigate current challenges in order to help assure a successful and smooth-running business model and not fear losing sales, market share, or even worse a business failure.

The free, webinar is on Wednesday, May 11th at 2 p.m. Eastern, or anytime after on-demand. It is designed for all types of small businesses — stores, restaurants, online merchants, etc., and whether they have a brick and mortar presence or are online only.

Additional information and registration is available at 888Barbara.com.