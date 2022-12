All Indiana

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with comedian Steve Hytner

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 15: Actor Steve Hytner attends Seinfeld: The Apartment Fan Experience on December 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for hulu)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You may remember him as Kenny Bania on “Seinfield” or seen him on “CSI,” “Friends,” and so much more! He’s a comedian, actor, and producer. Steve Hytner will be at the Irving Theater this coming weekend!

Hytner joined “All Indiana” to fill everyone in on what to expect during his visit.

Those looking to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Hytner can catch him at the theater at 9 p.m. Saturday. Please click here to purchase tickets.