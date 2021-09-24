All Indiana

Conner Prairie Corn Maze returns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– The Conner Prairie Corn Maze is back with 11 acres of fun for you and your family to enjoy.

Open Sept. 25 through Halloween, the Corn Maze welcomes a couple new wrinkles in 2021.

This year’s maze was made possible with a design contest where community members used their ideas to piece together what this year’s aerial view of the corn maze would look like. In a tie between finalists, the winning designers were 11-year-old Ethan Loos, a student at Center Grove Montessori School in Greenwood, and Conner Prairie member Kelly Mortell.

This year’s maze is 20,227 feet of 5-foot-wide maze paths, according to Conner Prairie.

The family-friendly Puzzle Maze and Kids’ Maze are both returning along with the Haunted Maze, inspired by ghost stories during the Headless Horseman Festival that kicks off on Oct. 7.

Visit the Conner Prairie website for ticket details or to register for the Scarecrow Contest where the audience decides who can create the cutest or scariest scarecrow. All entries will be displayed at the Headless Horseman festival and the three scarecrows that receive the most audience votes will win prizes.

Conner Prairie Vice President and Chief Advancement Officer Andrew Bradford talked about some of the other highlights of the Corn Maze and also gave a preview of what fans can expect from the upcoming fall events.