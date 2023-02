All Indiana

Doctor: A mother’s love can improve society

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High-Performance Neuro Socio Psychologist, Dr. Conor Hogan, joined All Indiana on Wednesday to talk about the relationship between maternal and passionate love behaviors.

This study is mixed with the psychology of Freud and can show how many men are often attracted to their mothers too.

You can learn more about Dr. Hogan’s work by checking out his book, “The Gym Upstairs: The Neuroscientific Secrets Of Future Champions.”