Hack the Track: Getting younger generations interested in racing

Cody took to the track to shine a spotlight on the highly anticipated challenge event called “Hack the Track.”

The event, sponsored by Verizon and Central Indiana Education Services Center and launched by the Started Up Foundation, was set to take place over two days from May 18th to May 19th on the grounds of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS).

Its primary objective was to combine STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) concepts with the rich traditions of the Indy 500.

Marissa Andretti, a well-known host, was chosen to lead the event.

During Hack the Track, students were given the platform to present their innovative ideas on how to cultivate fandom and create a lasting legacy of the Indy 500 within the Gen Z population.

The event promised to be a dynamic and engaging experience, fostering the intersection of racing heritage and cutting-edge technology.