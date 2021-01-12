Indiana Grown launches online marketplace, guide to local shopping

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Grown is trying to make shopping local in Indiana even easier with the launch of its new website.

“Shop Indiana Grown” is the organization’s latest project. Indiana Grown helps shoppers identify products made in the state, while helping business owners spotlight their products.

The website features everything from food items to gifts and currently features more than 1,700 members.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch believes with the COVID-19 pandemic, local business owners can benefit from the new service.

“COVID started to limit their ability to be able to sell their products,” Crouch said. “This was an opportunity to give them new markets and to allow everyone through COVID to have access to Indiana Grown products and to be able to support those entrepreneurs and small agricultural businesses.”

Indiana Grown items must either have been grown or prepared in the state. Access to all of the organizations services are free for its members.

