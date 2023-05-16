Search
Indy man competes on show 'I Survived Bear Grylls'

by: Divine Triplett
Exciting news for Indianapolis residents!

Get ready to cheer on our very own Sean Tucker as he joins the Season 1 cast of “I Survived Bear Grylls,” a thrilling new competition set to premiere on TBS starting May 18th.

After undergoing an extensive casting process spanning a year, Sean was handpicked by the highly renowned Bunim & Murray Productions, known for their hit shows like “The Real World,” “Road Rules,” “Jersey Shore,” and “The Challenge.”

As Tucker steps into the wilderness alongside Bear Grylls, viewers can expect an adrenaline-fueled adventure packed with challenges, survival skills, and edge-of-your-seat moments.

Tune in to support Sean Tucker as he embarks on this exhilarating journey, showcasing his resilience and determination on national television.

Let’s show the world the strength and spirit of our very own Indianapolis contender!

