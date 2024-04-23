Indy presents Middle Ground Comedy Festival 2024

Middle Ground Comedy Festival is making a return for four days filled with laughter and fun!

With nearly 40 comedians lined up, attendees can expect a diverse showcase of comedic talent right in the heart of the Midwest.

Executive Producer Gwen Sunkel, herself a local comedian, emphasizes the power of comedy and how it brings people together.

It’s this ability to connect people through laughter that makes Middle Ground more than just a festival—it’s an experience where strangers become friends over shared jokes!

This year’s festival not only features established headliners like Al Jackson, Lucas Waterfill, Tom Thakkar, and Lace Larabee but also shines a spotlight on up-and-coming comedians selected through judging pools of over 200 submissions.

Adding to the excitement, attendees can also catch live recordings of popular podcasts Harder Brunch and The F.A.B Podcast.

Middle Ground Comedy Festival promises a joyous celebration of laughter and community in Indianapolis. You don’t want to miss out!