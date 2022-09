All Indiana

Make It Make $ense boot camp to help guide entrepreneurs

The “Make it Make $ense” boot camp is built to whip entrepreneurs into shape, giving them the motivation and tools they’ll need to chase their dreams.

This opportunity for current and aspiring business owners is available all September long!

Anthony Murdock II, founder/executive director of Side Hustle Economy Co., joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to discuss how this program can help people find their path to success.

