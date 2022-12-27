All Indiana

Reel Tok with Kayla: The newborn parent

by: Kayla Sullivan
Reel Tok with Kayla: Joey Mulinaro is a comedian from Indianapolis. He’s most known for his hilarious online sports content and impressions. However, WISH-TV specialty content creator Kayla Sullivan is featuring him for one of his viral parenting videos. He’s a new dad but in the skit, he’s poking fun at the way newborn parents try and reinvent the wheel when it comes to taking care of children.

@joeymulinaro

Theyre coming up with the wildest stuff now 😆 #fyp #dadlife

♬ original sound – Joeymulinaro

Kayla shared Joey’s video on Instagram and asked her followers to share some silly things they did as parents of newborns.

For more Reel Tok or Kid-ing with Kayla, follow Kayla Sullivan on Facebook or click here.

