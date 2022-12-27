All Indiana

Reel Tok with Kayla: The newborn parent

Reel Tok with Kayla: Joey Mulinaro is a comedian from Indianapolis. He’s most known for his hilarious online sports content and impressions. However, WISH-TV specialty content creator Kayla Sullivan is featuring him for one of his viral parenting videos. He’s a new dad but in the skit, he’s poking fun at the way newborn parents try and reinvent the wheel when it comes to taking care of children.

Kayla shared Joey’s video on Instagram and asked her followers to share some silly things they did as parents of newborns.

