Supercross Championships return to Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Action sports fans are welcoming back the Supercross Championships to Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend.

Sean Brennen, Supercross public relations manager, recalls the last time they tried to host an event at Lucas Oil Stadium. It was at the same time the COVID-19 pandemic started shutting things down.

Watch his interview with All Indiana's Randall Newsome for more.

According to sources with Supercross, they have implemented COVID-19 safety measures to give fans a fun but safe experience at the track. The seating capacity is reduced and they are following similar protocols to the Indianapolis Colts to ensure social distancing.

Supercross Director of Operations Mike Muye talks more in his conversation with Newsome about the work behind the scenes and what fans can expect from the fourth round of the championship series.

The Supercross Championship dates at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Jan. 30

Feb. 2: Super Tuesday

Feb. 6

