Tasty Takeout: Sully’s Grill

Are you in the mood for some delicious takeout? Look no further than Sully’s Grill. Elyse Beggs and Rachel Hoover stopped by to feature some of their mouthwatering menu items.

First up was the Mediterranean Chopped Salad, which is a refreshing and flavorful mix. This salad is the perfect light and healthy option for lunch or dinner.

Next on the menu was the Smoked Chicken Sandwich, which is sure to satisfy any craving for a hearty and savory meal.

(WISH Photos)

The real star of the show was the Creamy Edamame Spread. This spread is made with pickled carrots, sugar snap peas, and watermelon radishes, all served with crispy pita chips. The combination of creamy and crunchy textures with vibrant and fresh flavors is truly irresistible.

In addition to its tasty food, Sully’s Grill also offers excellent customer service and a welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re dining in or taking out, you can always expect friendly and attentive service from the staff.

So next time you’re looking for some delicious takeout, check out Sully’s Grill and try their Mediterranean Chopped Salad, Smoked Chicken Sandwich, and Creamy Edamame Spread. You won’t be disappointed!