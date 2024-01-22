Tasty Takeout: The Tailgate

At The Tailgate, the sentiment is clear and unpretentious: a gathering place for familiar faces and a warm welcome for newcomers. Chef Josh Striby is poised to delight patrons with a menu featuring stuffed burgers, chef’s salads, Ms. P’s nachos, hand-breaded onion rings, and sugar donuts. This establishment prides itself on serving homemade fare in a convivial setting where camaraderie thrives among patrons.

One pro-tip is to try their homemade BBQ sauce, a specialty worth savoring. It complements their offerings perfectly, enhancing the already flavorful dishes. Their commitment to char-grilling tradition is evident in every bite, promising a taste of the classics that never go out of style.

Of course, the cornerstone of The Tailgate’s culinary offerings is their char-grilled burgers. These lip-smacking creations have become a signature dish, drawing both regulars and newcomers to indulge in their rich flavors. Each burger is a testament to their dedication to providing a satisfying and authentic dining experience.