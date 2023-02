All Indiana

‘The Sound of Music’ comes to Myers Dinner Theatre

HILLSBORO, Ind. (WISH) — The Hills of Hillsboro are coming alive with “The Sound of Music!”

The classic Rodgers and Hammerstein Musical takes the stage on Friday and runs for a month at the Myers Dinner Theatre.

Maria-Ruthie Sangster, Caleb Dewitt, Thomas Smith, and Baroness Schrader are members of the musical. They will be joining Wednesday’s “All Indiana” to share more.

Stay tuned for “All Indiana” at 4 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets.