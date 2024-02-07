Then and Now: Evolution of The Civil Rights Movement

In honor of Black History Month, WISH-TV’s Lifestyle Reporter, Amicia Ramsey, conducted an insightful interview with civil rights lawyer, Nekima Levy Armstrong.

Their discussion delved into the dynamics of activism in the digital era and Armstrong’s experiences working alongside prominent figures like Rev. Jesse Jackson.

With a keen focus on the intersection of technology and social justice, the conversation promises to offer valuable insights into contemporary activism.

Amicia is poised to share this dialogue with the online community, anticipating its resonance and impact in fostering meaningful discourse on issues.