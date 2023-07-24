Twitter to change logo, removing birds and Barbie movie…Is This Anything?

In the exciting world of Hollywood, the box office is buzzing with the success of two blockbuster films. Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” centered around the father of the atomic bomb and featuring Cillian Murphy, surpassed all expectations with an impressive opening weekend of 80-and-a-half million dollars. However, stealing the spotlight and breaking records is Greta Gerwig’s take on the iconic doll, “Barbie.”

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film made a whopping 155-million dollars in its debut, making it the biggest opening weekend of the year and setting a new milestone as the best debut ever for a female director. “Barbie” has become a sensation, dominating the box office and claiming the top spot with a spectacular opening weekend, leaving “Oppenheimer” trailing behind. It’s a testament to the power of storytelling and the enduring appeal of beloved characters like Barbie that continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Meanwhile, Twitter is making a few adjustments to its app. Is This Anything…? Take a look.