‘United Through Reading’ honoring military children during April

Students reading in Mrs. Barnes' third grade class. (WISH Photo)

Since 1989, United Through Reading has been uniting separated military families by sharing the joy of reading aloud.

April is the Month of the Military Child, a time to recognize the challenges military families face. With frequent moves and parents often away for long periods, children encounter social, emotional, and academic hurdles.

To support these resilient kids, presents its Book for the Military Child every April.

This year, they’ve partnered with children’s book author Kelly Starling Lyons for “Ty’s Travels: All Aboard.” This engaging story, with its lovable characters and vibrant illustrations, inspires children to read.

United Through Reading ensures military families can stay connected through video recordings of storytime and books sent to them.

These recordings ease the strain of separation, maintain emotional bonds, and foster a love of reading.

Service members and veterans can record stories at over 400 United Through Reading locations worldwide or use the free reading app.

Since its inception, the program has benefited over 3 million military family members, keeping them connected through the magic of storytelling.