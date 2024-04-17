Visit Indy preps for 33rd Annual ROSE Awards

Joining us today is Morgan Snyder, a Visit Indy representative, to share information about the annual ROSE Awards!

The ROSE Awards are recognition for non-managerial hospitality employees and volunteers who go above and beyond in delivering exceptional customer service.

It’s a celebration of those individuals whose dedication and commitment leave a lasting impression on visitors to Indianapolis.

Visit Indy, in its mission to showcase the city’s hospitality excellence, has extended an invitation to its partners to nominate up to two individuals who exemplify service excellence in their roles.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, May 9th for the ROSE Awards ceremony at the Indiana Roof Ballroom.

It promises to be an evening filled with recognition, appreciation, and unforgettable moments as we come together to honor these hospitality heroes.

For those eager to attend, tickets are now available for purchase. Click here to secure your spot and be a part of this special night.