All INdiana Politics: Dec. 17, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of All INdiana Politics, News 8 Government Reporter Garrett Bergquist brings in Indiana Senator Mike Braun to discuss investigating President Joe Biden’s account connections, The House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into Biden, voting against the defense bill, Israel aid, and more.

Later in the show, Republican gubernatorial candidate Brad Chambers stands behind his work on LEAP District, a high-tech research park plan for Boone County. Chambers defended his work against four other Republican candidates for governor during a forum hosted by the law firm Dentons. The five candidates also discussed taxes, public safety, and education.

Last but not least, two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Lara Beck and Republican Mario Massillamany, to discuss the LEAP District, candidates for governor, new challenges for Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, and more.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.