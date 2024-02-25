Search
All INdiana Politics: Feb. 25, 2024

by: Jay Adkins
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of All INdiana Politics, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez sits down with Josh Lowry, a candidate for the Indiana House of Representatives. Lowry discusses his background, being a foster parent, family reunification laws, child care issues, foster care issues, and much more.

Later in the show, News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist joins the show to discuss the U.S. Government Accountability Office’s investigation into delays with the FAFSA application portal.

Last but not least, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Dana Black and Republican Mario Massillamany, to discuss the FAFSA application investigation, the attendant care deal falling through, and regulations for constables.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.

