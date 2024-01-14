All INdiana Politics: Jan. 14, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of All INdiana Politics, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez brings in Congressman Larry Bucshon to discuss his decision to retire, his memories of Congress, the health care policy, the impact of congressional service on his family life, his endorsement for his successor, and much more.

Later in the show, News 8 anchor Dakarai Turner sits down with Consul General of Israel to the Midwest Yinam Cohen to discuss tech partnerships, attending Gov. Holcomb’s State of the State address, being supported by Hoosiers, the impact of the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, Hamas, and much more.

Last but not least, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Lara Beck and Republican Whitley Yates, to discuss congressional retirements, Holcomb’s State of the State address, and the Iowa caucuses.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.