All INdiana Politics: March 24, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of All INdiana Politics, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez sits down with State Rep. Chuck Goodrich. Goodrich is one of many Republicans challenging Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, and Goodrich says he wants to take his work to Congress. He shares with Sanchez his priorities, including border security and generational poverty.

Later, Sanchez reviews what Indiana’s candidates for governor had to say on health care costs during a forum on Tuesday. Many discussed how to decrease prices and improve price transparency, with some mentioning specific focuses like mental health, rural health care, deregulating health insurance, nonprofit hospitals reinvesting in the state, and addressing the state’s health care provider retention rate.

Last but not least, Sanchez sits down with two members of Indiana’s best political team, Republican Ali Bartlett and Democrat Dana Black, to remember former Indiana State Sen. Jean Breaux, who died Wednesday just days after announcing she was going into hospice care. They also discuss Indiana Gov. Holcomb, in an unexpected move, vetoing a bill that defined “antisemitism,” and another bill passed that could prohibit students from having their phones in classrooms.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.