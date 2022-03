All Indiana Politics

‘All INdiana Politics’: the fight over rising gas prices

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On the latest “All INdiana Politics,” News 8 looks at the political fight over gas prices.

Are the soaring prices Russia’s fault or does the Biden administration share part of the blame?

Plus, News 8 takes a look back at the 2022 state legislative session and some of the final decisions made on some key bills.

