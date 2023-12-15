Author writes book: ‘Hey, Black Girl’

We are excited to welcome Whitney Barkley, the talented author behind the book “Hey, Black Girl,” for an insightful discussion about her literary work and the profound inspiration that led her to write it. Whitney’s book has resonated with readers far and wide, offering a poignant and empowering perspective on the experiences of Black girls. Join us as we delve into the heart of her storytelling and explore the themes and messages that make her work so impactful. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of Whitney Barkley’s powerful narrative, available on gumroad.com.