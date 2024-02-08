Avila scores 27, Indiana State knocks off Valparaiso

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Robbie Avila scored 17 of his 27 points in the first half in Indiana State’s 101-61 victory against Valparaiso on Wednesday night.

Avila added eight rebounds for the Sycamores (21-3, 12-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Julian Larry scored 12 points while going 4 of 6 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds and nine assists. Ryan Conwell was 5 of 9 shooting (0 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points. It was the eighth victory in a row for the Sycamores.

Cooper Schwieger led the way for the Beacons (6-18, 2-11) with 17 points. Kasper Sepp added 15 points for Valparaiso. In addition, Jahari Williamson finished with 13 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Indiana State visits Missouri State and Valparaiso plays Belmont at home.