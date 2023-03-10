Breezy and damp end to the week

A wet start to the morning with temperatures in the 40s. There are light sprinkles around mainly rain in central parts of the state with snow in northern parts of Indiana. Winds will be gusty today with gusts around 20-30 mph! Highs will top out in the mid 40s with feel like temperatures in the 30s. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 20s.

Should be a cool start to the weekend with highs in the mid 40s with sun and clouds. Sunday our next system arrives with rain and some snow north, again! Highs will remain in the lower 40s. We spring forward Sunda ywell! So be sure to set your clocks ahead an hour.

Monda ywe start breezy with a few flurries possible through the day. Highs will be running even colder with most spots struggling to make it out of the 30s. We’ll trend slightly warmer through mid week with highs trending through the mid 40s then 50s by mid week. Rain chances return through the end of the week.