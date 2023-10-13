Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

BANK EARNINGS KICK OFF TODAY

J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo report that bank earnings are kicking off today with big questions about how interest rates are impacting their business, and how consumers doing paying their credit cards.

There is concern that higher interest rates will result in ballooning losses in commercial real estate and industrial loans.

AVERAGE U.S. RENT PAYMENT JUMPS TO $2,047

American’s average rent has increased to $2,047. Zillow says that’s up to 3.2% from a year ago. A RentCafe study finds renters increasingly ditching their families and roommates to live alone.

PUMPKIN PRICES DROP SLIGHTLY

Average price of pumpkins has dropped in the United States, from $5.40 per pumpkin last year to $5.24 this year.

This year more people plan to carve pumpkins with 154 million people, more pumpkins were also grown this year in the U.S. than last.

NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN ACTORS, STUDIOS STALL

Negotiations between the actor’s union and movie studios have stalled. It seems that wages and artificial intelligence protections remain sticking points.

The strike will continue, disrupting marketing campaigns and preventing production from commencing on many films and tv projects.

GEN Z SAYS DATING GETTING TOO EXPENSIVE

Expensive dates, inflation, and loneliness weigh on those of Gen Z seeking romantic connections. Many of Gen Z are focusing on spending time and money with friends.

A Lending Tree survey back in 2022 said nearly four in five respondents from all demographics said dating could be made easier if they had more money, one in five reported they’re going on fewer dates due to inflation.